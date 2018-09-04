Titan Tuesday - Rana Hamad

First year student Rana Hamad is continuing the family tradition of attending IU South Bend. As a Herbert Presidential Scholar, Rana was offered a four-year renewable scholarship to attend IU South Bend as one of the top graduating high school seniors in Indiana.Hailing from Whiting, Indiana, Rana chose IU South Bend because her older sister is a psychology major here.

IU South Bend was not on my radar at first. However, my sister attends here and when she was talking about it, I decided to visit. That’s when I fell in love with the atmosphere of campus. It’s a small college and reminds me of my small hometown. I just love the vibes of just knowing people and feeling welcome, explains Rana.

Rana plans to study bio-chemistry as a stepping stone to pursuing a medical degree. I’m leaning toward pediatrics because I love working with children, she says.

In the meantime, Rana is ready to get her college career started on a successful note.

I just hope to adjust into college life, understand how my classes are going to work, and handle school work and being social in a new environment. But mainly, I’m just really excited to be here.