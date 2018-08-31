Debut Performance of Tanya Gabrielian

Tickets are now on sale for the celebratory faculty debut of IU South Bend Martin Endowed Professor of Piano Tanya Gabrielian. Her inaugural performance will be held on Friday September 21 at 7 p.m. in the Louise E. Addicott and Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall.

Admitted to Harvard at age sixteen to study biomedical engineering, Gabrielian instead pursued a career in music completing her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the Royal Academy of Music in London. She then attended the Juilliard School of Music.

Gabrielian has captivated audiences worldwide having performed on four continents including Carnegie Hall in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, the Sydney Opera House, and Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. In addition to her traditional concert stage work, Ms. Gabrielian collaborates with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in programs featuring composers with mental illnesses, highlighting the stigma around mental health issues.

Tickets are $12 - $15 for adults. Tickets are $5 for IU South Bend students, high school students, and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office in Northside Hall, online at https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/southbend/EN/buy/details/EPH0921 or by calling 574-520-4203.