Titan Tuesday - Jann Joseph

Jann Joseph officially began serving as IU South Bend’s interim chancellor on July 2. Previously, she was executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. As interim chancellor Dr. Joseph is responsible for the leadership and operation of the campus, with her main focus being on the support of students.

I want to continue the work I started before, and help all of us rally around the students. I think we always have opportunities to use the work we do to serve our students and help them be successful, especially for low-income or first generation students who don’t have a background in higher education, she said.

Jann is passionate about ensuring new students are being encouraged in order to get off to the right start, and finding a welcoming community at IU South Bend. My goal is to keep administration focused on understanding our students. We need to focus on opening our minds and opening our hearts to support our students.

She earned a doctorate in the field of curriculum and instruction (science education) from the University of Wisconsin. Her master’s degree is in plant science and her bachelor’s degree is in agriculture both from the University of the West Indies at St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago. Prior to coming to IU South Bend, she served as associate dean for professional development and administration in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Grand Valley State University in Michigan. Before her appointment as dean, she was a program coordinator for an integrated science education program and a faculty member in the Department of Biology.

In her free time, Jann enjoys handcrafting work, including crocheting, sewing, and upholstery. I like to get my hands moving, so my mind can rest but I also want to feel like I’m accomplishing something at the same time. While she is serving as interim chancellor for the 2018-19 academic year, a search committee will be looking for the next chancellor of IU South Bend.