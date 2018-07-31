Free Transpo Bus Service

Beginning August 6, Indiana University South Bend students, faculty, and staff can ride South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) buses to and from campus for free. The program is an effort to increase access to a college education at IU South Bend by helping with the transportation needs that some people face in South Bend and Mishawaka.

IU South Bend students, faculty and staff can ride free of charge when they show their valid university identification card when boarding any of Transpo’s fixed route buses. Bus service is available Monday through Saturday with 20 routes serving the cities of South Bend and Mishawaka.

I hope students, faculty and staff will take advantage of this program, said IU South Bend Interim Chancellor Jann Joseph. It can save money, improve parking on campus, and reduce emissions from vehicle traffic.

We are excited to partner with IU South Bend to improve access to transportation for their students, faculty and staff, said Transpo Interim General Manager and CEO Amy Hill.

The program is in place through December 31, 2018 when it will be evaluated with the option to extend. Transpo currently stops at IU South Bend on Mishawaka Avenue between the Administration Building and Wiekamp Hall. For detailed information about Transpo routes go to www.sbtranspo.com