HealthLinc Expands Service at IU South Bend

The Health and Wellness Center at Indiana University South Bend is now providing low-cost health care to community residents through a partnership with HealthLinc. It is one of the first collaborations of a public university and a Federally Qualified Health Center in the nation.

The expanded Health and Wellness Center is located in Vera Z. Dwyer Hall at 1960 Northside Boulevard on the IU South Bend campus. In addition to students, faculty and staff, community residents are now welcome to get primary health care from the facility. Services include primary care, women’s health, behavioral health, immunizations and more.

We are very excited about our continued partnership with IU South Bend, said Beth Wrobel, Chief Executive Officer of HealthLinc. Providing access to exceptional, high-quality health care is our primary mission. Having this newly remodeled clinic at IU South Bend gives us the opportunity to expand our reach and provide much-needed services to the campus community and residents living in the area.

Not only does the partnership with HealthLinc help improve the health of the community, it provides excellent teaching and learning opportunities to IU South Bend students in Nursing, Radiography, Clinical Laboratory Sciences, and other health professions, said IU South Bend Interim Chancellor Jann Joseph.

Hours of operation for HealthLinc are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, community residents can call (888) 580-1060. The clinic provides care for people with public, private or no health insurance.

IU South Bend students, faculty and staff can continue to make appointments with the Health and Wellness Center by calling 574-520-5557.

In addition to the health care services offered in Vera Z. Dwyer Hall, HealthLinc also provides dental services through the Roger S. Pecina Dental Education Clinic in the Education and Arts Building on the IU South Bend campus. Please call (574) 520-4156 or email dhclinic@iusb.edu for an appointment at the dental clinic.