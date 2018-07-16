Registration for Fall Semester Expanded

In order to deal with the increased number of students who have indicated they plan on attending IU South Bend for the 2018-19 fall semester, the campus is expanding the opportunities for students to register. Beginning Monday, July 16, and running through August 18 students who have been accepted and have confirmed their intent to come to IU South Bend for the 2018 fall semester can come to campus and register for classes. No appointment is necessary. In addition to normal business hours, the expanded registration includes evening and Saturday hours. On Thursday, July 19 help is available until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, July 28 and Saturday, August 18 assistance is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students should come to the first floor of the Administration Building at 1700 Mishawaka Avenue where they will be guided through the registration process and have their questions answered. They should set up their One.IU account at https://one.iu.edu before they arrive.

Confirmations are up 8 percent with nearly 900 accepted students indicating they plan on attending IU South Bend this fall. We have a backlog of students who need help registering for the fall semester, said Interim Chancellor Jann Joseph. Sometimes it can be a complicated process. We hope this expanded registration effort will get our students the help they need.

Students will be able to meet with an adviser, enroll for classes, discuss financial aid and scholarship options, and sign-up for an upcoming orientation session. For more information call 574-520-4270.