Riverside Hall Gets a New Name

The transformation of the health sciences programs at IU South Bend continues through the strong relationship with the Vera Z. Dwyer Charitable Trust. The latest recognition of the gifts given by the Dwyer Trust to IU South Bend is the re-naming of Riverside Hall at 1960 Northside Boulevard to Vera Z. Dwyer Hall.

The Dwyer Trust has given $8.75 million to IU South Bend since 2014. In 2015, the university named the College of Health Sciences after her in recognition of a $5.85 million donation which was the single largest gift ever given to the university. Since then the Dwyer Trust has made donations to increase scholarships, endow two Health Sciences department chairs, and support the expansion and re-location of the Health and Wellness Center to the newly named Dwyer Hall.

Vera Dwyer created a charitable trust to improve education and health for Indiana residents, said IU South Bend Chancellor Terry L. Allison. The Dwyer Trust investment in IU South Bend will continue to multiply as students graduate and serve in health sciences professions that serve the region, state and beyond. We are delighted to recognize the Trust’s generosity through the naming of Vera Z. Dwyer Hall.

The Vera Z. Dwyer Charitable Trust is managed by Indiana Trust Wealth Management of Mishawaka. Vera’s husband, James Dwyer founded Dwyer Instruments in 1931 with his brother F.W. Dwyer. Their first product was a fluid-filled inclined manometer that was used as a draft gauge in furnaces and boilers. The company moved to Michigan City in 1955 and its headquarters remain there today.

Vera Dwyer believed in higher education and wanted to provide more opportunities for students in Indiana to go to college. She also wanted to make sure there was quality healthcare in the area, and was especially concerned for those who could not afford it, said David Kibbe, president and CEO of Indiana Trust Wealth Management. IU South Bend is helping her wishes come true.

The IU South Bend Health and Wellness Center is now located in Dwyer Hall and serves students, faculty, and staff from its new, larger location. Previously, it was located on the second floor of the Student Activities Center. Soon health care services at Dwyer Hall will be expanded to include community residents through a partnership with HealthLinc, a federally qualified healthcare provider. Having HealthLinc on campus will provide excellent teaching and learning opportunities to IU South Bend students in Nursing, Radiography, Clinical Laboratory Sciences, and other health professions. HealthLinc currently operates a dental clinic in the Education and Arts Building in conjunction with IU South Bend’s dental hygiene program.

The naming of Vera Z. Dwyer Hall was approved by the Indiana University Board of Trustees. The original building was built in 1969 and housed the Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene programs.