Chancellor Search Committee Announced

Indiana University Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs John Applegate has appointed a committee to identify candidates for the position of chancellor for IU South Bend. Kathryn Cruz-Uribe, chancellor of Indiana University East, will lead the 13-member committee.
The committee will conduct a national search to replace IU South Bend Chancellor Terry L. Allison, who is leaving at the end of the month. IU South Bend Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jann Joseph will serve as interim chancellor for the upcoming 2018-19 academic year. Search committee members represent IU South Bend students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Members are:
- Kathryn Cruz-Uribe, chancellor, Indiana University East (chair).
- Hope Smith Davis, interim dean and associate professor of secondary education/reading and literacy in the School of Education.
- Rick Dennie, president of the Professional Staff Council and director of Student Support.
- William Feighery, associate dean and professor of chemistry in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
- Carrie Lewis, president of the Biweekly Staff Council and general supervisor of Facilities Management.
- Gail McGuire, professor of sociology, director of the Carnegie Engaged Campus Initiative.
- Susan Moore, department chair and professor of fine arts in the Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts.
- Anurag Pant, associate professor of marketing in the Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics.
- Alma Powell, retired director of curriculum and instruction for Elkhart Community Schools, member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors and IU South Bend Advisory Board.
- Kevin Schascheck II, student body president.
- Amish Shah, CEO of Kem Krest Inc. and member of the IU South Bend Advisory Board.
- Cynthia Sofhauser, associate professor in the School of Nursing in the Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Sciences.
- Susan Thomas, associate librarian and director of collection services at Schurz Library.
- Sarah Booher, chief of staff in the Office of the Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs, Indiana University.