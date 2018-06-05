Chancellor Search Committee Announced

Indiana University Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs John Applegate has appointed a committee to identify candidates for the position of chancellor for IU South Bend. Kathryn Cruz-Uribe, chancellor of Indiana University East, will lead the 13-member committee.

The committee will conduct a national search to replace IU South Bend Chancellor Terry L. Allison, who is leaving at the end of the month. IU South Bend Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jann Joseph will serve as interim chancellor for the upcoming 2018-19 academic year. Search committee members represent IU South Bend students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Members are: