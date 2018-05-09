Congratulations Class of 2018

A full house of graduates, family, and friends celebrated commencement for the Class of 2018 at Indiana University South Bend. The joyful event was held at the Joyce Center at Notre Dame where more than 1,000 degrees were conferred.

IU President Michael A. McRobbie presided and IU South Bend Chancellor Terry L. Allison gave his final remarks as chancellor. He praised the class for being engaged in the issues of our time and said, We need you to lead our democracy. He added, My message to our graduates today is: Speak up. Speak louder. Speak more often. Speak with evidence and conviction. Speak with a larger variety of individuals with differing opinions. Certainly listen, but then speak until you’re tired of repeating yourself, even when you think it can’t make a difference. This democracy needs your voices. Speak!

The ceremony included a brother and sister graduating together with degrees in Nursing; a husband and wife graduating together with degrees in Musical Theatre Performance; two sets of twin sisters graduating together, and 67 year old Susan Ward receiving her college degree fifty years to the day after graduating from high school.

The Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to Joseph Mancini (’78, Accounting). He is the managing partner of the accounting firm Metzger, Mancini & Lackner in South Bend.

Christine Hutchinson, a double major graduating with a degree in Marketing and Advertising, also performed a takeover of the IU South Bend Instagram account for commencement. Her behind-the-scenes photos can be viewed here.

A compilation of community-curated social media photos and posts using the official commencement hashtag #IUSB2018 is available here. To view a video of commencement go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sot0ViS9OY&feature=youtu.be

More than 1,000 degrees were conferred at this year’s commencement. (Photo by Matt Cashore)

67 year old Susan Ward received her college degree fifty years to the day after graduating from high school (Photo by Matt Cashore)

Chancellor Allison with Distinguished Alumni Award recipient Joe Mancini.