Student Named Goldwater Scholar

Phillip Marmorino has made history at Indiana University South Bend. The 16 year-old junior from South Bend has been named the first Goldwater Scholar in campus history. He is one of 211 Goldwater Scholars recently named in the nation, one of only seven named in Indiana, and the only one from Indiana University.

Goldwater Scholars are selected each year from over 2,000 colleges and universities based on academic merit in the fields of natural sciences, mathematics, and engineering. Winners are given scholarships up to $7,500 per year. The scholarships are considered the most prestigious undergraduate scholarships in the natural sciences, mathematics, and engineering in America.

Marmorino is a double major in math and physics at IU South Bend with the goal of going to graduate school to earn a Ph.D. in theoretical mathematics and teach at the university level. He is particularly interested in the theoretical aspects of number theory, combinatorics, and algebra. He was home-schooled in South Bend and began taking classes at IU South Bend at a young age, nearly six years ago. His father, Matthew Marmorino, is Associate Professor of Chemistry at IU South Bend.