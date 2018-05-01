Titan Tuesday - Lindsay McCraner

Senior Lindsay McCraner’s love of music was encouraged by a former teacher, and now as she graduates magna cum laude this month with a bachelor’s in music education, she wants to make that same impact on other students. Homeschooled through the eighth grade, Lindsay went to Elkhart Christian Academy for high school, where she credits her high school music teacher for inspiring her to pursue music education.

As her time at IU South Bend comes to an end, Lindsay has already started making her mark as a student teacher for Elkhart schools she has spent time assisting with music classes, such as general music, vocal jazz, and choir, at Oslo Elementary School and Westside Middle School. Thanks to the guidance and encouragement from the faculty of the music education department, Lindsay feels prepared to take the next step and teach her own music classroom.

The music department at IU South Bend is excellent, I highly recommend it. The faculty all go out of their way to help and make you better. They are really supportive and want students to succeed not just in our classes, but in our careers, says Lindsay.

Lindsay excelled in and out of the classroom she has been on the Dean’s list for all of her semesters at IU South Bend, helped found the IU South Bend chapter of the Collegiate National Association for Music Educators Chapter, participated in the Honors Program, served as section leader in the choir, and was a peer mentor.

The smaller class sizes led to comradery within the small program in the music department, and helped Lindsey develop close friendships with her classmates who shared her major. I made three friends in my major who I went through all my classes with, and I’m excited because we’re all still friends and I get to take those relationships with me, explains Lindsay.

After graduation, Lindsay’s main goal is to devote her time to searching for a teaching job. I really like junior high, but I would happy to work at any school teaching choir or general music, says Lindsay.

During her free time, Lindsay enjoys knitting, jewelry-making, and cooking.