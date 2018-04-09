Jann Joseph Named Interim Chancellor

Jann Joseph, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at Indiana University South Bend, has been named interim chancellor of IU’s largest regional campus. Joseph’s appointment, announced by Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs, John Applegate, is effective July 2.

Dr. Joseph is a dynamic leader and an ideal person to advance IU South Bend’s ambitious agenda, said Applegate. “Her academic background and leadership experience will serve the campus well as we move toward IU’s bicentennial.”

Joseph’s appointment follows the campus’s successful 2017 reaffirmation of accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission.

It is truly a privilege to extend my commitment to the university and campus mission in this new role, said Joseph. I look forward to continuing to support the integral role IU South Bend plays in our region, and I want to thank IU President Michael A. McRobbie as well as Executive Vice President Applegate for the opportunity to serve the campus as we focus on student success and community engagement.

Joseph holds a doctorate in the field of curriculum and instruction (science education) from the University of Wisconsin.Her master’s degree is in plant science and her bachelor’s degree is in agriculture both from the University of the West Indies at St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago.

She served as associate dean for professional development and administration in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.Before serving as associate dean, she was program coordinator for an integrated science education program and a faculty member in the Department of Biology.

The IU South Bend chancellor is responsible for the leadership and operation of the campus. Joseph will also work closely with the other regional campus chancellors to advance the goals of Blueprint 2.0, the bicentennial strategic plan for IU regional campus collaboration.

Joseph’s appointment follows the resignation of Terry L. Allison, who served as chancellor since 2013. A search for a permanent chancellor will begin this summer.