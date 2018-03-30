Martin Endowed Professor of Piano Named

Tanya Gabrielian has been named the new Martin Endowed Professor of Piano in the Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts.

Admitted to Harvard at age sixteen to study biomedical engineering, Gabrielian instead pursued a career in music completing her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the Royal Academy of Music in London, originally studying both piano and viola. She received the prize for best final recital for all six years of study receiving the DipRAM, the highest performance award given by the Royal academy of Music. She then attended the Juilliard School of Music as the only candidate accepted for the prestigious Artist Diploma. At age twenty, she shot onto the international stage with back-to-back victories in Scottish International Piano Competition and Aram Khachaturyan International Piano Competition.

Gabrielian has captivated audiences worldwide having performed on four continents including Carnegie Hall in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, the Sydney Opera House, Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, and the Salle Cortot in Paris. She will undertake a fifteen- city tour of China this coming summer which will be followed by an eleven-city tour for the release of her new CD Remix on MSR Classics, which was chosen as CD of the Week by Chicago WFMT, Boston WCRB, Los Angeles KUSC, and San Francisco KDFC.

In addition to her traditional concert stage work, Ms. Gabrielian collaborates with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in programs featuring composers with mental illnesses, highlighting the stigma around mental health issues. She founded an interactive performance series for patients at the New York State Psychiatric Institute.

She will receive her doctorate from the Graduate Center of the City University of New York in May of 2018. She begins her responsibilities at IU South Bend on August 1, 2018.

She follows Alexander Toradze who left IU South Bend in 2017 after 25 years as the Martin Endowed Professor in Piano.