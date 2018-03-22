Allison Leaving as Chancellor

Terry L. Allison has announced that he is leaving his position as chancellor of Indiana University South Bend at the end of this academic year. This was one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but both personally and professionally, the right decision at this time, said Allison in a statement to the campus. I have loved serving as your chancellor since I arrived almost five years ago but I’m at the point in my life and career where it is time to pursue the next chapter.

Allison has been in discussions with IU Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs John Applegate who supports his decision. Indiana University is very grateful to Chancellor Allison for his leadership of the IU South Bend campus, Applegate said in a message to the campus. He has served the campus and university in an exemplary manner, bringing energy, creativity, and valuable experience to IU South Bend at a time of significant challenge.

Applegate said he will move quickly to appoint an interim chancellor for the coming academic year and hopes to start the search for IU South Bend’s next chancellor before the end of the semester.

Allison began his tenure as chancellor at IU South Bend in July, 2013. In that time he has been focused on student success and community engagement. Among his accomplishments are developing a campus strategic plan that runs through 2020, aligning revenues and expenditures in the budget, expanding varsity athletics from 3 to 12 sports, acquiring the property where the Wooden Indian Motel and Club Landing stood on Lincoln Way East for future development, and expanding marketing to support enrollment initiatives.

He also was a driving force in fundraising and facilities improvements which included the naming of the Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Sciences, raising millions of dollars in new scholarship endowments, the renovation and expansion of healthcare services at Riverside Hall, the remodeling of the first floor of the Administration Building, the renovation and naming of the Louise E. Addicott and Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall, and establishing the new home of the women’s softball team - Pfeil Field.

He oversaw an increase in the four-year graduation rate, growth of the Honors and study abroad programs, and full-occupancy of River Crossing student housing. Allison also was behind the plan that is underway to redesign the IU South Bend Elkhart Center into a base for graduate programs in health sciences.