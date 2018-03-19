Brenda Phillips Named Dean of CLAS

Brenda Phillips will be joining Indiana University South Bend as the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS). Dr. Phillips comes to IU South Bend from Ohio University at Chillicothe where she has been serving as Associate Dean and Professor of Sociology. Prior to that she was Graduate Student Coordinator and Professor, Fire and Emergency Management Program, Department of Political Science at Oklahoma State University. She is recognized as an expert on emergency management and disaster recovery.

Dr. Phillips has experience in working to connect campuses with communities. While in Ohio, she furthered partnerships to prevent domestic violence, drug addiction, and hunger. She holds a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in Sociology from the Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and History from Bluffton University in Ohio.

She will begin her duties on July 1.