IU South Bend Buys Wooden Indian Motel

Indiana University South Bend has purchased the Wooden Indian Motel located near the campus at 1631 Lincoln Way East in South Bend. The structures on the property will be demolished. There are no immediate plans for the property. IU South Bend will study possible uses in conjunction with the master plan for the campus.

The purchase of the Wooden Indian is part of our concerted effort to make the Lincoln Way East corridor more welcoming to students, residents, businesses, and the community, said IU South Bend Chancellor Terry L. Allison.

Purchase of the Wooden Indiana Motel follows the acquisition of the former Club Landing bar and restaurant at 1717 Lincoln Way East in 2014. The structures on the Club Landing property were demolished in 2016. We will examine how we can use the combined properties to best serve students, create an attractive gateway to the campus, and encourage economic development in the area. said Allison.

The purchase of the motel was completed by the Indiana University Real Estate Department and the owner of the Wooden Indian Motel. Indiana University closed on the purchase on February 23. The acquisition includes the 55-room motel , the adjacent vacant lots, and the former gas station, which comprise about one-and-a-half acres of land on the south side of the St. Joseph River. The motel has been in operation since 1952.