Governor Visits Campus

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb visited IU South Bend on February 23 to view first-hand the precautions that were taken when floodwaters threatened River Crossing student housing. The governor was joined by IU South Bend Chancellor Terry L. Allison, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and representatives of St. Joseph County Emergency Management, South Bend Fire Department, South Bend Police Department, and others.The group helda news conference in the Administration Building to talk with the local news media about their observations. Later in the day Chancellor Allison joined Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly and Mayor Buttigieg for a tour of the neighborhoods near campus that were flooded.

Allison praised the city, county, and campus for the response to the flooding. Wednesday night students at River Crossing were evacuated as a precaution and sandbags were filled and stacked along the three buildings that were threatened by the St. Joseph River as it crested. Classes were cancelled for Thursday. By Thursday afternoon the river was receding and students were allowed back to their rooms. Water came within feet of the buildings but did not enter and the campus had little damage due to flooding. IU South Bend was back to normal operations on Friday.