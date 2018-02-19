Death of Former Chancellor Ken Perrin

Former IU South Bend Chancellor Ken Perrin

Former Chancellor of Indiana University South Bend Ken Perrin has died at the age of 80. Perrin ended a distinguished career of leadership in higher education by serving as chancellor at IU South Bend from 1997 to 2002. Before coming to South Bend he was president of West Chester University, Pennsylvania, president of the Council on Postsecondary Education in Washington, DC, and President of the University of Hawaii. He died on February 8, at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Lynnsey, son Steven, and grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stanford University Cancer Discovery Center online at http://medicalgiving.stanford.edu/ways-to-give/cancer-discovery-fund.html or by mail to Development Services, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, CA, 94309.

A full obituary can be found at http://m.legacy.com/obituaries/southbendtribune/obituary.aspx?n=kenneth-lynn-perrin&pid=188215818&referrer=0&preview=TrueChancellor Ken Perrin