IU South Bend Hosts College Goal Sunday

Financial aid professionals will be volunteering at IU South Bend and the IU South Bend Elkhart Center to help area college-bound students and their families apply for financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 25. The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid. College Goal Sunday is important because completing this required form correctly and by the deadline is sometimes perceived to be complicated and time consuming. In less than one afternoon at a College Goal Sunday event, students and their families can get free help and file the form online.

Students, parents and guardians are invited to one of two IU South Bend locations. In South Bend, the event will be held on campus in the Education and Arts Building (Room 1105) at 1002 S. Esther Street. In Elkhart, the event will be held at the IU South Bend Elkhart Center at 125 E. Franklin in downtown Elkhart. The locations offer free online access, computers, and financial aid volunteers to help students file correctly and answer questions.

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardians(s), and parents should bring completed 2016 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms, and other 2016 income and benefits information. Students who worked in 2016 should bring their income information as well. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2016 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 form or other 2016 income and benefits information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at fsaid.ed.gov before coming to the event. Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer questions.

Attendees may win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend any of the College Goal Sunday sites and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing. The winners will be notified in April and prizes are sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winners.

For a complete list of sites and for more information about College Goal Sunday visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.