The Sustainability and Innovation Lecture Series, organized by IU South Bend’s Center for a Sustainable Future, begins its fifth annual lectures series Monday, January 22. Throughout the series, Michiana sustainability practitioners present their initiatives, explain their triple bottom line approach, and describe their sustainability career path. All talks are interactive, informative, and provide time to connect with the speaker and South Bend’s sustainability community. They are free and open to the public.

The series begins with an international perspective on stewardship and ethics with author James Rebanks. Held in the Addicott-Joshi Performance Hall in Northside Hall, the premier event of the series will be a conversation moderated by Ken Smith, Ph.D., of IU South Bend. Following events in the series will take place Wednesday evenings in Wiekamp Hall room 1001. They will include panel discussions, 20-30 minute “TED Talk” style talks, and solo presentations. Following each talk, audience members are invited to ask questions, meet the speaker, and mingle with other attendees. All talks take place 7:00-8:30pm. No reservations are required; however, seating is limited.

This year’s schedule:

Monday, January 22

A Conversation with Author James Rebanks: A Shepherd’s Perspective Stewardship and Ethics

Wednesday, January 31

Greg Frushour, M.S., LEED Green Associate, & President, Mil-tek Indiana Recycling & Waste Solutions LLC, Why Don’t Hoosiers Recycle More?

Wednesday, February 7

Marco Mariani, Executive Director, South Bend Heritage Foundation, Inc., Bill Lamie, Architect and Principal, ALLIANCE Architects, In Place, On Purpose

Wednesday, February 14

Daragh Deegan, Aquatic Biologist, Elkhart-South Bend Aquatic Community Monitoring Program, Jonathan Randall Grant, Artist-in-Residence, American Church in Paris, Matt Meersman, Director, St. Joseph River Basin Commission, For the Love of Rivers

Wednesday, February 21

Deb DeFreeuw, Force 5 Creative Director, Brenda Torres, Crowe Horwath LLP, Sustainability as Brand: The Business Case

Wednesday, February 28

Shaun Maeyens, Zen Café, Becky Reimbold, Proprietor, Just Goods, Conserving Consumption: Sustainable Business Models That Work

Wednesday, March 7

Kris Krouse, Executive Director, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, In Bog We Trust: Protecting Natural Assets

Wednesday, March 21

Marty Mecktenberg, Founder, Empower Energy Design, The Successes and Failures of Global Sustainability

Wednesday, March 28

Sam Centellas, Director, La Casa de Amistad, Santi Garces, Chief Innovation Officer, City of South Bend, Recreating Cities for Sustainable Living

Wednesday, April 4

Kaitlin Harris, Urban Adaptation Assessment Project Manager, Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative (ND-GAIN), Igniting Conversation Today for a More Sustainable and Inclusive Tomorrow

For more information, contact the Center for a Sustainable Future at 574/520-4429 or csfuture@iusb.edu or see the event page at https://www.iusb.edu/csfuture/events/lectureseries.php