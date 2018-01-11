Speech Language Pathology Degree

A Bachelor of Health Sciences Degree with a concentration in Speech Language Pathology is now being offered at the Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Sciences at Indiana University South Bend. The program is designed for students interested in helping people with communication disorders in a fast-growing field.

The Speech Language Pathology concentration can lead to jobs in the healthcare industry as a Speech Language Pathology Assistant and also allow students to qualify for graduate school where they can earn a Master of Science in Speech Language Pathology (MSSLP) and become a Speech Language Pathologist.

Jobs in the field of speech language pathology are expected to grow by nearly 20 percent in the next decade according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Sometimes called speech therapists, Speech Language Pathologists assess, diagnose, treat, and help to prevent communication and swallowing disorders in children and adults.

The Health Sciences degree program at the Dwyer College at IU South Bend also offers concentrations in Health Promotion, Health Systems Leadership-Information Systems, Rehabilitative Sciences, Sport and Exercise Science, and Applied Health Sciences.

For more information about the Speech Language Pathology program at IU South Bend contact Jennifer Hatfield at jenmhatf@iusb.edu or 574-520-4258 or visit healthsciences.iusb.edu