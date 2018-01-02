IU South Bend Open on Saturday

Skip to main content
Jan 2, 2018

Indiana University South Bend will be open on Saturday, January 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help students get ready for the start of the spring semester. Academic advisors will be available, along with representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Registrar, Bursar, Disability Student Services, Parking Services, UITS and more. Students will be able to register for classes, get their photo identification cards, and buy books at the IU South Bend Bookstore. Classes begin on Monday, January 8.

Ken Baierl

