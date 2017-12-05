Titan Tuesday - Emily Hernandez

Freshman Emily Hernandez is the first generation in her family to go to college, and she is certainly working hard paving her path to success. She was a 21st Century Scholar Washington High School in South Bend, and after graduation, took part in IU South Bend’s Leadership Academy, an academically focused summer program that prepares students for college while earning college credit.

I wanted to get a jump start on college and figure out time management. Leadership Academy really helped me out a lot and made me figure out that college was easier than I thought, explains Emily.

Emily credits the Leadership Academy, and specifically recruitment/retention counselor Cynthia Murphy, for making college seem possible for her.

Since I’m the first in my family to go to college, it was very hard at first to know how to get started. I didn’t know who to talk to or where to go, but Cynthia helped me out a lot.

Emily has always been interested in healthcare and participated in the Medical Magnet Program at Washington High School, a college prep program that gives students real-life healthcare career experience through clinicals and classes overseen by registered nurses. Through the program, Emily was able to graduate high school with certifications in electrocardiogram (EKG) technology, patient care technology, and CPR. This experience solidified her desire to work as a doctor someday. She plans to start her pre-medicine education at IU South Bend, before going to medical school to be a plastic surgeon or dermatologist.

I picked IU South Bend because I have my certifications and there are so many opportunities around here to work in healthcare since campus is close to Memorial Hospital, where I would like to work someday.

Emily is making the most of her college experience at IU South Bend. She is in the Latino Student Union and lives on campus in River Crossing student housing. Her goals for her first year in college are to maintain good grades and meet new people. During her free time, Emily enjoys spending time with family and friends, walking her dogs, and drawing.

I love being here. Everyone is so friendly and open and willing to help me, so it just feels like a good spot for me.