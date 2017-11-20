Boling Receives 2017 Armstrong Award

Dr. Richard Boling II has received the Lewis S. Armstrong Award from the Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics at Indiana University South Bend. The award honors an individual from Elkhart County for outstanding business and civic contributions to the community.

Boling and his family have been providing state-of-the-art eye care in the area for nearly 60 years through the Boling Vision Centers in Elkhart, Goshen, and South Bend. He has performed nearly 30,000 cataract procedures and 20,000 laser vision correction procedures. He earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and went on to be certified as an ophthalmologist by the Indiana University Medical Center. He is a graduate of Elkhart Memorial High School and DePauw University where he was quarterback of the football team.

The Armstrong Award is one of many honors he has received over his career including the Indiana Academy of Ophthalmology’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, the Indiana State Medical Association’s Physician Community Service Award, Elkhart Lion’s Club Citizen of the Year Award and theCouncil on Aging’s Benny Russo Award. Boling was presented with the Armstrong Award by Dean of the Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics Rick Kolbe at a dinner at the Lerner Crystal Ballroom in Elkhart.