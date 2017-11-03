Large Turnout for DACA / Dreamers Art Project

People from the campus and community stood in line all day to show their support for DACA students. IU South Bend hosted a unique outdoor art project in the Administration Building parking lot where a wall is now adorned with the faces of DACA students and supporters.

People line up for their turn in the DACA photo truck.

Chancellor Terry Allison was the first photo put in place.

The DACA / Dreamers Outdoor Art Project invited people to come to campus, get their photo taken, the photo was then printed into poster-size and placed on the wall where it turned into a huge montage of visible support. The point of the project was to show the real faces behind DACA students and the Dream Act debate. IU South Bend Chancellor Terry Allison was the first person to have his photo taken and displayed.

IU South Bend was one of only 35 locations in the United States to host the event.