Senator Donnelly Helps Celebrate Riverside Hall Renovations

United States Senator Joe Donnelly led the ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate the completion of the $4 million renovation project at Riverside Hall at Indiana University South Bend.

(L-R) Indiana University Executive Vice President John Applegate, Indiana University Trustee Phil Eskew, Senator Joe Donnelly, IU South Bend Chancellor Terry L. Allison cut the ribbon for the newly renovated Riverside Hall at IU South Bend.

Sen. Donnelly praised the partnership between the federal government, a public university, a federally qualified health care center, and a local donor to bring affordable health care to the community.

Riverside Hall is the new home of the expanded IU South Bend Health and Wellness Center operated by HealthLinc and will be open to the campus and community in January. HealthLinc is a federally qualified health care center. Riverside Hall also houses the Clinical Laboratory Sciences program at IU South Bend.

Funding for the program includes $1,050,000 from a grant to HealthLinc from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services which was supported by Senator Donnelly and a $1 million gift from the Vera Z. Dwyer Charitable Trust.

In addition to serving the campus, HealthLinc will focus on delivering health care to underserved residents in the area, including those who face financial challenges accessing health care, obstacles accessing transportation, or other restrictions.

Speakers at today’s event included Senator Donnelly, Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs John Applegate, IU South Bend Chancellor Terry L. Allison, Dean of the Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Sciences Thom Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of HealthLinc Beth Wrobel, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Indiana Trust and Management Investment Company David Kibbe.