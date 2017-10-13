Tom Corson Receives 2017 Chancellor’s Medal

Tom Corson is the recipient of the 2017 Chancellor’s Medal from Indiana University South Bend Chancellor Terry L. Allison.

Chancellor Allison presents Tom Corson with Chancellor’s Medal.

The medal recognizes contributions that have helped advance the university and its mission. Recipients demonstrate outstanding support of IU South Bend and serve as exceptional advocates.

Corson was born in Elkhart and co-founded Coachmen Industries, Inc. with his wife Dot and brothers, Keith and Claude. As Chairman and CEO, Corson led Coachmen to become one of the largest and most respected recreational vehicle and modular housing manufacturers in the world. He retired in 1997 and served on its board of directors until 2005. Among his accomplishments Corson was inducted into the RVMH Hall of Fame and received the Indiana Chamber Distinguished Leader Award and the Sagamore of the Wabash.

The Corsons were very involved in the community giving generously many projects and organizations including the IU South Bend Elkhart Center, Ivy Tech’s Elkhart campus, and the renovation of the Lerner Theatre in downtown Elkhart. Dot passed away in 2016.

Last year’s recipients of the IU South Bend Chancellor’s Medal were Dorene and Jerry Hammes of South Bend. Past winners include Darwin and Dorothy Wiekamp, Ernestine M. Raclin, Art Decio and Bob Deputy, Franklin D. Schurz, Louise E. Addicott, and the Vera Z. Dwyer Charitable Trust.