Pfeil Field Dedicated

A large crowd on a beautiful day helped celebrate the opening of Pfeil Field, the new home of the IU South Bend women’s softball team.

Dick Pfeil addresses crowd. South Bend business and civic leader Richard Dick Pfeil was recognized for his gift that funded improvements to the softball facility at Veterans Memorial Park. In recognition of the improvements to the park, the City of South Bend named the softball venue Pfeil Field. IU South Bend will lease the field from the South BendBoard of Venues, Parks and Arts at no cost.

The ceremony included remarks from IU South Bend Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jann Joseph, City of South Bend Director of Community Outreach Cherri Peate, Director of Maintenance for the Department of Venues, Parks, and Arts John Martinez, and Pfeil.

The IU South Bend Titans defeated Ancilla College in the first game at Pfeil Field. IU South Bend now has twelve teams competing in the Chicagoland Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). They are men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, women’s softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and competitive cheer.

Titans celebrate run scored at Pfeil Field.