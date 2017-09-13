Entrepreneur Lecture Series Begins

The 16th Annual Entrepreneur Lecture Series at the Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics at IU South Bend gets underway on Thursday, September 14 and runs through November 2. Each lecture is from 7–8 p.m. in Wiekamp Hall, Room 1001. The lectures are free and open to the public.

Sept. 14 Developing Your Entrepreneurial Skills Amish Shah, President and CEO, Kem Krest

Sept. 21 Growing a Local Business From the Roots Rob Bartels, Jr., President and CEO, Martin’s Super Markets

Sept. 28 Social Entrepreneurship Leslie Ann Waters Wesley and Derrick Wesley, Sr., Business Partners – TDB Enterprises, LLC

Oct. 5 Growing and Maintaining Community Gardens Sara Stewart, Executive Director, Community Gardens

Oct. 12 The Brand Advantage Deb DeFreeuw, Creative Director and Certified Brand Strategist, Force 5 David Morgan, Certified Brand Strategist, Force 5

Oct. 19 Supporting Business Growth Through Good Governance Benjamin C. Norris, Founder and Managing Principal, Norris Equity Partners

Oct. 26 Tips from Current and Former Student Entrepreneurs Aaron McGuin, IU South Bend Senior, Marketing and Advertising major Jordon Richardson, Founder, Jungle Rose Cartel

Nov. 2 The Banking Environment in 2017—What You Need To Know David M. Findlay, President and CEO, Lake City Bank