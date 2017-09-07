Sculpture Unveiled on Campus

The IU South Bend has added another beautiful sculpture to its impressive array of outdoor public art.

Euterpe’s Gift created by Associate Professor of Fine Art Dora Natella was unveiled to rave reviews and now graces the approach to the Louise E. Addicott and Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall in Northside Hall.

Dora Natella and her sculpture Euterpe’s Gift.

In Greek mythology, Euterpe was one of the nine daughters of Zeus and the goddess of music, song, and dance. Her name is derived from “eu and “terpo” meaning “giver of much delight.”

In the unveiling ceremony Chancellor Terry L. Allison described the long history of sculpture at IU South Bend beginning with Lester Wolfson, the first chancellor. He also gave credit to the first chair of the Art Department Harold Zisla and Professor Emeritus of Fine Art Tuck Langland for building the reputation of IU South Bend as a campus recognized for figurative art.

Natella was born in Venezuela and raised in Italy where she studied figurative sculpture at the Academy of Fine Arts in Naples. She has taught sculpture, drawing, and fine art at IU South Bend since 2004. Her sculpture Gaia is also on display on campus and there are exhibits of her work around the world.