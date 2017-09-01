IU South Bend Seeks Public Comments for Continuing Accreditation

Indiana University South Bend is seeking comments from the public in preparation for its upcoming evaluation by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC),its regional accrediting agency.

The HLC reviews institutions every 10 years to ensure that they continue to meet the criteria for accreditation through a peer review process. IU South Bend will host the HLC review team on January 29 and 30, 2018.

The public is invited to submit comments regarding the quality of IU South Bend or its academic programs to the following address:

Public Comment on Indiana University South Bend

Higher Learning Commission

230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500

Chicago, IL 60604-1411

The public may also submit comments on HLC’s website at www.hlcommission.org/comment

All comments must be received by December 29, 2017