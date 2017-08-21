Eclipse Party on Campus

Crowd watching from the campus quad.

Hundreds of people gathered on the quad at IU South Bend to view the Great American Solar Eclipse.

As the sky grew darker the crowd grew larger.

Students, faculty, staff and visitors shared eclipse sunglasses, pinhole boxes, and stood in line to view the historic event through filtered telescopes.

Some even brought welder helmets to view the spectacle.

Eclipse party at IU South Bend.

The Department of Physics and Astronomy and the IU South Bend Chapter of the Society of Physics Students manned the solar eclipse station which was the hub of activity. Chancellor Terry L. Allison was in the middle of the action and helped track the eclipse to its peak.

The solar eclipse was the highlight of the first day of classes at IU South Bend.

Chancellor Allison watching eclipse.

Welding masks made for safe viewing.