Doug Buysse Named Men’s Baseball Coach

Doug Buysse

Doug Buysse has been named the head men’s baseball coach at Indiana University South Bend.A South Bend native, Buysse takes over the Titan baseball program after serving as the head coach at South Bend Washington High School for four years.

“We are excited to have Coach Buysee join our Titan team,” said Executive Director of Athletics and Activities Steve.Bruce. “He is passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of young people.”

“I want to thankSteve Bruce and the entire search committee for giving me the opportunity to lead the IU South Bend baseball program,” said Buysse. “I look forward to sustaining a baseball program that the university and community can be proud of on the field and more importantly in the classroom.”

Prior to his time at Washington, Buysse spent one year as an assistant coach at Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana. While at SJC, Doug was responsible for the catchers as well as assisting with the offensive strategy.

Buysse takes over an IU South Bend team that posted a 24-26 overall record in 2017 and a 13-14 mark in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Titans knocked off the top two seeds in the CCAC tournament before falling to the University of Saint Francis.