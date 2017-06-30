Hope Davis Named Interim Dean

Hope Davis, Interim Dean of the School of Education. Associate Professor of Secondary Education Hope Davis has been named Interim Dean of the School of Education at Indiana University South Bend.She takes over for Marvin Lynn, who left IU South Bend to be dean of Portland State University’s Graduate School of Education in Portland, Oregon.

Dr. Davis hasserved as Chair of the Teacher Education Department at IU South Bend and has been instrumental in preparing the School of Education for their upcoming accreditation visit.

She came to IU South Bend in 2009 and has taught multiple undergraduate and graduate courses, including in adolescent literacy methods and educational assessment. She has served as chair for the departments of Secondary Education and Elementary Education, and as program coordinator for Special Education. She also directs a summer literacy camp for middle school students enrolled in the South Bend Community Schools.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and English/Journalism from Miami University (Oxford, OH), a master’s degree in Secondary Education from Xavier University (Cincinnati, OH), and a doctorate degree in Education from the University of Cincinnati. Prior to coming to IU South Bend, she taught literacy, special education,, and developmental reading at the University of Cincinnati. Her K-12 teaching experience includes five years as an English/Language Arts teacher at Purcell Marian High School in Cincinnati.