The campus and community turned out on a hot summer day to attend IUSB Fest, a free family event celebrating the Jubilee Year at Indiana University South Bend. The event was a throwback to an annual event that was held on campus for many years.Due to the hot weather the event was held in the University Grillon Saturday, June 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Highlights included, live music, carnival games, face painting, crafts, performances by IU South Bend faculty, staff, and students, and more.