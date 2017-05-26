School of Education Receives Grants

The Educational Leadership program and the Department of Counseling & Human Services in the IU South Bend School of Education have both received $20,000 planning grants from the Lilly Endowment Inc. to support the implementation of the Endowment’s Comprehensive Counseling Initiative.

Each of the programs will engage in a set of activities designed to significantly strengthen faculty and alumni knowledge about the important role of school counselors in today’s schools. Both programs will have an opportunity to seek additional funding to implement the ideas generated from the planning grant.

Marvin Lynn, Dean of the School of Education, states: The School of Education is honored to receive these grants and extends congratulations to faculty who worked diligently to make this happen.

The Lilly Endowment grants support Indiana public or private nonprofit colleges and universities accredited by the Higher Learning Commission that have Building Level Administrator or School Counselor programs approved by the Indiana Department of Education. The program initiative is entitled the Comprehensive Counseling Initiative: Enhancing School Principal and Counselor Preparation Program. The grant opportunities are focused on preparation programs for school principals and counselors at eligible Indiana colleges and universities. For more information, visit: http://www.lillyendowment.org/ed_ci.html