Chris Mangus Named CCAC Player of the Year.

An IU South Bend baseball player has been named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) Player of the Year.

Chris Mangus played first base for the Titans this year as a senior. In addition to leading the Titans in every major offensive category, Mangus also led or tied for the league in five categories - home runs (19), total bases (138), slugging percentage (.873), on base average (.515) and RBI’s (66, a tie with Trinity Christian College’s Stefano Belmonte).

The Niles, Michigan native also ranked in the top 10 in nine out of 11 offensive categories, including third in batting average (.411), third in runs scored (50), fifth in walks (31) and eighth in hits (65).

The Titans finished the year 24-26 overall and 13-14 in CCAC action. Congratulations, Chris.