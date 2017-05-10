Commencement for the Class of 2017

Indiana University South Bend Commencement at Purcell Pavilion. Photo by Matt Cashore.

Indiana University South Bend continued its Jubilee Year Celebration with commencement ceremonies held before a full house at Purcell Pavilion. 1,020 degrees were conferred, including 835 bachelor degrees and 172 master degrees.

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie presided and IU South Bend Chancellor Terry L. Allison presented the Class of 1967. This year, IU South Bend is celebrating 100 years of IU offering classes in South Bend, 50 years of IU South Bend awarding degrees, and 25 years of the founding of the School of the Arts, now known as the Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts.

Joe Kernan receives Honorary Degree. Photo by Matt Cashore.

Members of the first three classes from 1967, 68 and 69 were recognized at the graduation ceremony.

In his remarks, Chancellor Allison said The Jubilee Year has affirmed what we all knew. That IU South Bend is a special place with a special purpose; Michiana’s renaissance is unimaginable without this campus.

Former South Bend Mayor, Lt. Governor, and Governor Joe Kernan received an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.

Emil “Lucky” Reznik receives Distinguished Alumni Award. Photo by Matt Cashore.

Emil Lucky Reznik was presented with the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Two nuns, twin brothers, a pair of sisters, and a husband and wife team also graduated together. Sister Lucia Richardson and Sister Mary Grace Richey from the sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration both received a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

Twins Nicholas and James Lengerich both received degrees in Business from the Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics.

Sister Lucia Richardson and Sister Mary Grace Richey are introduced to the crowd. Photo by Matt Cashore.

Two sisters graduated. Kaylee Shepherd received a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education and Morgan Shepherd received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

Christopher and Shelby Aemmer are married. Christopher received a bachelor’s degree in German and Shelby got a bachelor’s degree in Social Work.

Congratulations to the Class of 2017!

Twins brothers Nicholas and James Lengerich receive degrees. Photo by Matt Cashore.