Annual Sustainability Awards Presented

Indiana University South Bend’s Center for a Sustainable Future presented four awards at its annual Earth Day Reception. The awards are given to organizations or individuals who are helping create a sustainable future in the community.

The Student Sustainability Award was given to Kyle White for embracing the sustainability cause, both in the classroom and in the field. The Campus Staff Sustainability Award was presented to Paul Sharpe for his on-campus sustainability work reducing paper use and promoting electronics recycling. The Community Individual Award recognized Evie Kirkwood, Director of the St Joseph County Parks.

Kyle White, the Student Sustainability Award winner, is graduating with a major in Biology and a minor in Sustainability Studies. In the fall, he conducted a campus tree survey that yielded data about carbon storage, particulate matter mitigation, and storm water management.

Paul Sharpe, executive director of University Information Technology Services, received the Campus Staff Sustainability Award thanks to his ongoing support and dedication to sustainability on campus. He has worked tirelessly on two initiatives: the IU Print system, designed to make printing more convenient and uses less paper, ink, and hardware; and, he promotes and ensures hardware equipment recycling on campus.

The Community Individual Award was awarded to Evie Kirkwood, Director of the St Joseph County Parks. It recognizes her work building community and taking a systems approach to tackling big issues, developing partnerships and collaborations, and serving with passion and intellect.

The Bowman Creek Educational Ecosystem received the Community Organization Award. Founded to support neighborhood-based efforts that are centered around a nearly forgotten body of water in the city, the organization is a partnership that pilots community-engaged, sustainable projects to address real world challenges in the Southeast neighborhood.

IU South Bend’s Center for a Sustainable Future was founded in 2008. Since its establishment, the Center has developed new sustainability curriculum, including a minor, a major, and a graduate certificate in Sustainability Studies. The Center has facilitated research in sustainability, and fostered civic engagement to help develop sustainability action plans connecting students, organizations, IU South Bend faculty, and all members of the community in creating a greener Michiana.