IU South Bend Offers Two New Online Degrees

Beginning in fall 2017, Indiana University South Bend is offering two new bachelor’s degrees that can be earned entirely online. Bachelor’s degrees in Applied Health Science and in Informatics will be available to students at IU South Bend through Indiana University Online. The online programs will include students, faculty, and resources from several IU campuses.

The Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science has been designed to provide a convenient, high-quality option for Indiana health workers with prior college credits or an associate degree. Students will take courses in health care delivery and leadership, health communication, policy, and ethics. They will learn about the economics of health care and receive foundational knowledge in legal matters. It will provide students with basic, technical and applied aspects of health science and help students apply that knowledge to a variety of career opportunities.

The degree program, which is a collaboration among IU South Bend, IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, and IU Southeast, encompasses 120 credit hours and is designed to enhance potential for career advancement in entry- and mid-level positions in health-related organizations. Two tracks will be offered: community health education and health administration. To apply go to Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science

The Bachelor of Science in Informatics is similarly designed for working students, including those with prior credits or an associate degree. Students will learn how information is collected, cultivated and organized digitally. They also will learn how to use informatics to solve complex problems involving privacy, security and education as they relate to large societal issues such as poverty, the environment and health care.

The B.S. in Informatics degree, which is also 120 credit hours, will be a steppingstone to careers in web development, supply chain management, medical records, systems analysis, biotechnology and public relations. IU South Bend, IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU Southeast and IUPUI will collaborate to deliver this degree. For more information and to apply go to Bachelor of Science in Informatics

To meet credit requirements for each of these degrees within four years, students should complete 30 credit hours each year, minus transferred credits. Tuition for the online Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science will be approximately $220 per credit hour for in-state students and $320 per credit hour for out-of-state students, plus fees. Tuition for the online Bachelor of Science in Informatics will be $250 per credit hour for in-state students and $350 for out-of-state students, plus fees.

For more information or if you need assistance in applying for one of these degree programs contact Dr. Marianne Castano Bishop, Founding Director of the Center for Online Education at IU South Bend, at cbishopm@iusb.edu or call (574) 520-4543.