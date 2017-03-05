Kolbe Hosts Breakfast to Meet Area Business Leaders

Richard Kolbe, who recently became dean of the Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics, hosted a breakfast at IU South Bend on Thursday, March 2nd to meet Michiana business leaders. The group included bankers, manufacturers, attorneys, and other influential civic and business directors.

In his remarks, Dean Kolbe shared his excitement for the vibrant economic development activity in the region and his intention for the business school to be an integral part of these efforts—supplying a talented workforce and providing the programs businesses need to grow and advance. I want the community to say, I don’t know what we would do without IU South Bend and the Leighton School.’

The first to attend college in his family, Kolbe expressed his desire to help students overcome the enormous challenges they face and to support them in successfully attaining their degrees and finding meaningful careers. As a first generation college student, I place a great deal of value in education, Kolbe explained. It’s made a tremendous difference in my career and life. That’s what we want for our students, too

Kolbe also gave high praises to the Leighton School faculty and staff and their commitment to the students they serve. They take great pride in their accomplishments as teachers and scholars, he commented. Our faculty and staff gain tremendous satisfaction in advising and preparing our students to excel in careers in business.

He asked the group of business leaders for their help in making sure the School’s curriculum is relevant to what they do in their organizations. He encouraged them to be part of his advisory board, to provide opportunities for student internships and job shadowing, and other meaningful activities that will ensure students are prepared to be successful in today’s business environment.

>He also shared his interest in entrepreneurship and small business development, and his wish to expand opportunities for students to gain valuable experience in these areas.

I’m asking you to be my partner in this and to make sure we get it right, he said. My goal is to start with something really good, and to leave with something even better.