Titan Named Volleyball All-American

All-American Ashley McClintock

Indiana University South Bend volleyball standout Ashley McClintock has been named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American and a Tachikara-NAIA Volleyball All-American. McClintock is the first player in IU South Bend volleyball history to earn All-American accolades.

McClintock is a junior from Westville, Indiana. She finished the season with a team-high 455 kills and 3.12 kills per set. She surpassed the 1,000-kill plateau earlier this season, just the third player in history to accomplish the feat. She also led the team with 132 overall blocks on the year.

This honor comes after McClintock was named to the AVCA NAIA MidEast All-Region first team as well as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) first-team for the third consecutive season. The middle hitter helped lead the Titans to their first National Intercollegiate Athletic Association (NAIA) National Tournament appearance in 2016 where the Titans fell to Montana Tech University.