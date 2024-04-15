Topolski named new IU South Bend volleyball coach

Indiana University South Bend has selected the next head coach to lead the volleyball team on campus. Cali Topolski (BS ’20) took the reins of the team today.

Topolski spent the past two seasons as the assistant volleyball coach at IU East, compiling an overall record of 53-15 and earning a berth to the NAIA national tournament last year. Prior to her time at IU East, she was an assistant coach at Indiana Tech and played collegiately at IU East, where she was a two-time All-River States Conference selection as a setter. She was only the sixth player in program history to record over 1,000 career assists in just two seasons.

“We are excited to have Coach Topolski join our team. Her experience learning from and helping Coach McConaha grow IU East women’s volleyball into a national tournament program should be a huge asset in helping our program get back to that level,” said Interim Athletic Director Scott Cooper.

Cooper said Topolski’s humility and growth mindset stood out to the search committee as traits that will help the Titan team improve on and off the court.

“I have had great mentors that have helped and guided me, so I’m anxious to mold this into my own program,” Topolski said.

She added that her goal is to help the team make it to the national tournament. The Titan team reached the NAIA National Women’s Volleyball Tournament in 2016-17, 2019-20 and 2021-22.

“After meeting the team, they all seem so eager to learn. They’re open to anything and everything and they just want to grow the culture here at IU South Bend,” she said.

Topolski is from South Bend and attended Saint Joseph High School where she earned Northern Indiana Conference MVP honors in volleyball as SJHS won the league championship in 2015.



She takes over the program from Alison Derdzinski, who left after last season.