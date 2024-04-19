Lecturer, alumni part of chamber’s 2024 Forty Under 40 Class

The South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce honored an Indiana University South Bend visiting lecturer and several alumni as part of the 2024 Michiana Forty Under 40 Class.

The chamber program recognizes young adults, professionals, executives and leaders, under the age of 40, who are achieving outstanding professional success while also engaging in their community through charitable and civic involvement.

Visiting lecturer Rowenna Miller teaches a range of classes in the English department, including first- and second-year writing and ESL (English as a Second Language). She has published a trilogy of fantasy novels The Unraveled Kingdom: Torn in 2018, Fray in 2019 and Rule in 2020. She published a fourth fantasy novel in 2023, The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill, which was selected as a Barnes and Noble pick of the month and featured in NPR’s book review blog. Miller was nominated for a Hugo Award three times, for a podcast she cohosts with other fantasy writers.

Alumni taking part in the 2024 class include:

Andrew Avara (BFA ’13), Fine Arts. Employer: Shive-Hattery Inc.

Heather Cripe (BS ’18), Business/Finance. Employer: Interra Credit Union.

Bengamin Domonkos (BS ’11, MS ’19), Education/Education Leadership. Employer: LaSalle Elementary School.

Fares Farhan (BGS ’15). Employer: United Federal Credit Union.

Gerrod Moore (Current MBA candidate). Employer: Whirlpool.

Alison Noakes (BS ’06, MS ’10), Education. Employer: Covenant Christian School.

As the region’s only public university for more than a century, IU South Bend makes a positive impact on the community, with 65% of graduates remaining in the area and using their talents to contribute to the vitality of the region.