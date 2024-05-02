Commencement ceremony honoring 2024 graduates set for Tuesday

Two sets of twins, a student in his 60s and more than a dozen 20-year-olds are among the nearly 900 graduates receiving degrees from Indiana University South Bend during the 2024 Commencement Ceremony on May 7.

Indiana University South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod and IU President Pamela Whitten will preside over the event, and they will both address the graduates.

The student keynote speaker is Emilee Edmonds. At 20 years old, she is among the youngest of the class of 2024 and will be graduating with a double major in physics and mathematics. In addition to being student body president, Edmonds is also an Honors Program intern, president of the Physics Club, and serves as a chair for the All University Student Association (AUSA), a group of student government representatives across all IU campuses.

Twins Abbey and Julee Miller will both graduate with degrees in business administration. Katie Gard will graduate with a degree in general business and marketing, and her twin Maddie will graduate with a degree in healthcare management. Both were key players on this year’s championship women’s basketball team.

67-year-old Arthur Gupton will be the oldest graduate at the ceremonies. He is receiving a Masters in Liberal Studies.

Commencement events get started at 6:30 p.m. with a procession, followed by the official ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. at the Joyce Center on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Participants in the ceremony include graduates from December 2023 as well as May and August 2024.

A clear bag policy will be in effect and guests will be permitted to bring in clear bags that are approximately the size of a one-gallon freezer bag or a small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand. For the safety of all guests and to ensure all attendees have an unobstructed view of the ceremony, signs, banners, placards, flags, noisemakers, weapons, packages, backpacks and outside food and beverages will not be permitted.

Parking is free and available in the lots off Joyce Drive. Please follow directions from the parking attendants.

Anyone who cannot attend the event in person can follow along with the livestream via a link from commencement.iu.edu beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Afterwards, the ceremony footage will be archived at broadcast.iu.edu for anyone who would like to view Commencement in retrospect. The ceremony will last approximately 90 minutes.

For more information, a schedule of events, and a checklist for graduates, visit the IU South Bend Alumni Relations page at commencement.iusb.edu