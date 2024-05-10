K-12 Teachers invited to free workshop on campus

Local teachers have an opportunity to learn more about computer science coding and applications during a free workshop being offered at Indiana University South Bend.

The workshop is designed for K-12 teachers. It will introduce them to computer science, informatics and interactive media arts. During the two-day course, the teachers will be exposed to computer science standards, problem solving, programming/coding and will gain hands-on experience developing lesson plans in computer science.

No prior programming or computer science experience is required to attend. Participants will receive a certificate of participation and a free programmable robot.

The workshops will take place Thursday and Friday, June 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Register now at https://go.iu.edu/8pAv. Space is limited.

The workshop is offered by Indiana University South Bend and supported by a LIFT (Labs for Industry Futures and Transformation) Grant through the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership.

For questions, please contact Dr. Hossein Hakimzadeh, Director of Informatics, through email: hhakimza@iu.edu