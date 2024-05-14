Dr. Rusnock honored with Distinguished Research Award

Dr. Andrea Rusnock, professor of art history, has been honored with the 2024 IU South Bend Distinguished Research Award. The award recognizes distinguished scholarly and creative activity by IU South Bend faculty.

Dr. Rusnock has published a book and more than a dozen peer-reviewed and invited articles and is now under contract to publish another book about Soviet women in World War II. She has guest-edited “Experiment,” the premier English language journal on Russian and Soviet art, as well as academic book and textbook reviews.

Since coming to IU South Bend, she has presented her research at numerous academic conferences, at national and international universities, museums and in her local community.

Her research has been supported by campus, IU wide and national grants.

“I am deeply honored that my colleagues hold my research in such high regard,” Dr. Rusnock said. “I believe my research has broadened the understanding of Russian and Soviet art and material culture both within my discipline and academia writ large. Expanding what is considered acceptable art to research allows a broader swath of the public to take an interest in this scholarship.”

Past recipients of the Distinguished Research Award have gone to:

2023 | Mohammad Merhi | Business and Economics

2022 | Dora Natella | Fine Arts

2019 | Jorge Muniz | Music

2015 | Micheline Nilsen | History

2014 | Kevin Ladd | Psychology

2012 | Lesley Walker | World Language Studies

2011 | Monika Lynker/Rolf Schimmrigk | Physics and Astronomy

2009 | Mark Fox | Business and Economics

2008 | Ilan Levine | Physics and Astronomy

2007 | Michael Lasater | Arts

2006 | Jerry Hinnefeld | Physics and Astronomy

2005 | Andrew Schnabel | Biological Sciences

2004 | Fred Naffziger | Business and Economics

2003 | Peter Bushnell | Biology

2003 | Daniel Olson | Sociology and Anthropology

2002 | Monle Lee | Business and Economics

2001 | Michael Darnel | Mathematics

2001 | Margaret Scanlan | English

2000 | John McIntosh | Psychology

1999 | Steven Shore | Physics and Astronomy

IU 2030: Transformative Research and Creativity

IU South Bend will engage in transformational, innovative research and creative activity.

See our full 2030 plan here