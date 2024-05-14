Dr. Rusnock honored with Distinguished Research Award

Dr. Andrea Rusnock, professor of art history, has been honored with the 2024 IU South Bend Distinguished Research Award. The award recognizes distinguished scholarly and creative activity by IU South Bend faculty.
Dr. Rusnock has published a book and more than a dozen peer-reviewed and invited articles and is now under contract to publish another book about Soviet women in World War II. She has guest-edited “Experiment,” the premier English language journal on Russian and Soviet art, as well as academic book and textbook reviews.
Since coming to IU South Bend, she has presented her research at numerous academic conferences, at national and international universities, museums and in her local community.
Her research has been supported by campus, IU wide and national grants.
“I am deeply honored that my colleagues hold my research in such high regard,” Dr. Rusnock said. “I believe my research has broadened the understanding of Russian and Soviet art and material culture both within my discipline and academia writ large. Expanding what is considered acceptable art to research allows a broader swath of the public to take an interest in this scholarship.”
