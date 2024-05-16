Saleh to represent South Bend campus, state as Newman Civic Fellow

A student from Indiana University South Bend is the only student from Indiana to become part of the 2024 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows through Campus Compact, a non-profit higher education association dedicated to civic and community engagement.

David Saleh is among the student civic leaders from 38 states, Washington DC and Mexico to take part in the fellowship. The year-long program recognizes students who stand out for their leadership potential and commitment to creating positive change in communities. Fellows are nominated by member presidents and chancellors, who are invited to select one student from their campus each year.

“David advocates for people whose voices often go unheard,” said IU South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod. “As a First Year Seminar mentor and member of the SGA (Student Government Association), Islamic Student Association, Black Student Union, and Titan Vets, he works to help students from all backgrounds develop a sense of efficacy and belonging.”

Saleh works to promote justice, reduce violence, and improve lives through direct service, mentoring, policy protest, community outreach, and political advocacy. He has served as a head coach and mentor for local student athletes and serves in the National Guard.

“He is committed to viewpoint diversity, deliberative dialogue, and the democratic process and works with the American Democracy Project to educate others about how to get engaged in politics during and between election cycles,” Elrod said.

“I am driven by a commitment to serve others, act kindly, and promote justice. As a mentor for local youth, I move youth from the streets to healthy activities that promote self-confidence, positive relationships, teamwork and hard work,” Saleh said.

Through the fellowship, students engage in learning and networking opportunities that nurture their development as civic leaders. Programming emphasizes personal, professional, and civic growth that empowers them to collaborate effectively and create large-scale positive change.

“These students are undaunted by the pressing challenges our communities face and bring such passion for making a difference,” said Bobbie Laur, Campus Compact president. “They truly are the leaders our society needs and are already catalysts for positive impact.”

Saleh said he looks forward to developing his skills and expanding his network through participation in the program.

