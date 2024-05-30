IU South Bend to survey post-graduate outcomes

Indiana University South Bend is joining the other IU regional campuses and four other universities around the country to study alumni post-graduation outcomes.

Results from the National Alumni Career Mobility Survey will help IU South Bend improve educational value by examining graduate economic mobility and outcomes five and 10 years after graduation.

The effort by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. IU South Bend and the other universities will conduct the survey in the fall of 2024.

The survey will focus on:

Career insights

Economic mobility

Education satisfaction

Career satisfaction

Learning outcomes and experiences

Community engagement

Postsecondary value

“We’re excited to see the insight our alumni will provide about their educational experiences and how that has translated into their success after leaving campus,” said IU South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod. “This will also help us learn how we might make the Titan experience even better.”

Other institutions taking part are East Tennessee State University, Oakland University, California State University Dominguez Hills and University of Maryland Eastern Shore.