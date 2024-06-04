Space still available for IU South Bend summer camp

Indiana University South Bend is still accepting registrations for a two-week summer camp for middle school students. Kids College is designed for students from historically underrepresented and low-income populations to explore career opportunities.

Activities are designed to prepare students entering the 6th, 7th or 8th grade for their next big step in their academic and personal development by blending educational activities and community involvement.

The free program will take place June 17, 18, 20 and 21 and June 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The experience includes:

Academic Enrichment: Providing students with a unique opportunity to engage in academic subjects beyond the traditional middle-school curriculum while introducing them to new concepts, inspiring their curiosity, and fostering a love for learning.

Skill Development: Helping students develop essential skills that are valuable for academic success, including critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, communication, and creativity. Through hands-on projects and interactive activities, students can enhance their skills and become more well-rounded learners.

Exploration of Interests: Providing students with a chance to explore various academic disciplines by offering a diverse range of courses and activities. Students discover subjects they may wish to pursue in the future while gaining a better understanding of their passions and talents.

Exposure to University Life: Familiarizing students with the college experience as they engage with professors, utilize campus resources, and experience campus resources, while demystifying what it is like to attend a university.

Social Growth and Community Building: Fostering a supportive and inclusive community where students can develop friendships, build connections, and collaborate with their peers through team-building activities, group projects, and shared experiences.

To register go to:

https://events.iu.edu/school-partnerships/event/1424219-kids-college-iu-south-bend

This opportunity is made possible through funding from the Lilly Endowment’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus Initiative.